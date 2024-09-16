Gandapur vows industrial development in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, convened a high-level meeting with prominent industrialists across the country to reaffirm the KP government’s commitment to the industrial development of the province.

The meeting attended by a large number of business community representatives, provided a platform for a candid exchange of ideas and concerns.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Advisor to CM KP on Finance Muzzamil Aslam, Special Assistant to CM on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordher, Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, senior management of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), KP Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) and Small Industries Development Board (SIDB).

These key figures participated in a productive discussion focused on ensuring a business-friendly environment in KP.

The CM informed the attendees about the nearing completion of the 60MW power project, which will significantly enhance energy availability for industries.

The inauguration of the transmission lines for this project is expected soon. He also highlighted the appreciation received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the KP government’s successful fulfillment of all agreements, reflecting the province’s fiscal discipline and commitment to international standards.

The government is actively working on the revival of trade between Afghanistan and KP, aiming to open new opportunities for cross-border commerce. This initiative will boost the local economy and strengthen regional trade ties.

Gandapur emphasized that the KP government is ready to serve the business community and invited industrialists to join hands with the government to work collectively for the continued development and prosperity of the province.

The industrialists in attendance expressed their appreciation for the KP government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the industrial landscape of the province. They voiced their confidence in the provincial administration’s proactive approach during the face-to-face engagement and were assured that their concerns would be addressed.

A question-and-answer session was held, during which the business leaders had the opportunity to directly communicate their queries and suggestions to the chief minister and government officials.

The KP government reiterated its dedication to fostering a robust industrial sector, aimed at accelerating economic growth and creating a conducive environment for investment.

