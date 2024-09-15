AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-15

Speaking against federal policy tantamount to be anti-federation: Azma

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:46am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has stated that speaking against federal policy by Chief Minister of any province tantamount to be anti-federation.

"Ali Amin Gandapur has already revealed why he is going to talk to Afghanistan. Gandapur himself stated that he does not accept the federal government and its policies. Such a statement falls under the category of rebellion," Azma said, adding: "The Chief Minister of KPK says that he will make decisions according to his own will."

In a rejoinder to Barrister Saif’s statement, Azma mentioned that tell your incompetent Chief Minister of KPK that foreign policy is formulated by the federation, not by provinces. "Meeting with ambassadors for the betterment of one's province is a good thing.

Foreign visits with the Prime Minister are meant to strengthen the federation," she said. The information minister stated that any Chief Minister speaking against federal policy is equivalent to being anti-federation.

"A Chief Minister meeting with representatives of another country, bypassing the federation, raises many questions. We can see what agenda you are pursuing; we have not closed our eyes to it. The nation has also recognized your double standards and deceit," she added.

