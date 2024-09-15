Senate session adjourned for lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD: The dramatic turn of events surrounding the mystery stemming from the much-hyped constitutional package for the superior judiciary took another twist on Saturday with government having refrained from bringing the related bill in the Senate’s weekend meeting that was abruptly adjourned till today (Sunday), after quorum was pointed out not from the opposition but from the treasury side.

Apparently, after the news regarding Supreme Court’s clarification on the reserved seats case started making headlines, the house began to witness thin attendance after the treasury members were seen leaving the house quietly.

Springing a surprise, treasury Senator Sarmad Ali from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) pointed out quorum when Humayun Mohmand from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was to take the floor.

A treasury senator having pointed the quorum not only took the chairman Senate by surprise but also attracted the anger of PTI senators, Humayun Mohmand in particular. “This is coming from the treasury benches instead of the opposition,” Yousaf Raza Gilani, the Senate chief, observed.

PTI’s Mohmand alleged that treasury planned to have the session adjourned.

The chairman Senate said he did not have any option as quorum was pointed out. Only 12 senators were found present in the house, leading to the adjournment of the session, due to lack of quorum.

Earlier in the session, the Senate chief appeared to speak in implied support of the judicial package. “I had a court case in Karachi today. They asked me ‘do you have majority to bring the bill, I replied, ‘the bill will arrive if we have majority, otherwise, no,’” he said.

“They asked if this bill was for the chief justice of Pakistan. I said ‘Bilawal Bhutto has already clarified that this bill is not person-specific but in the interest of the country.”

Responding to Gilani, Leader of the House in Senate Ishaq Dar said, “You should have told the court that you are chairman Senate and it is none of your business; we are in the government and it is for us to deal with the bills.”

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz slammed the government for remaining tight-lipped on the constitutional package. “This judicial package is a complete mystery. Its details have not been shared even with the allies.”

Regarding government’s silence on the judicial package, Dar said, “It’s a strategy— every government has a strategy.”

He said he would take up with NA the issue of inclusion of senators in the special panel probing arrests of PTI lawmakers from the Parliament House premises.

