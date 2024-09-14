AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool slump to shock 1-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2024 09:41pm

LIVERPOOL: A superb second-half goal from substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi gave Nottingham Forest the biggest surprise win of the Premier League season so far as they beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

The win was Forest’s first at Anfield since 1969 and the players and the away fans celebrated accordingly as the home crowd was left to rue a rudderless display from the Reds that lacked a cutting edge.

Liverpool dominated the opening half and Luis Diaz came close to breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute, hustling to keep the ball in play on the Forest goal-line and cutting inside before firing a rasping shot off the near post.

Two minutes later Mohamed Salah crossed beautifully with the outside of his left boot for Dominik Szoboszlai to head just wide as Liverpool increased the pressure.

Guardiola convinced rivals eager for Man City sanctions

In truth though, Salah was being well-shackled by Forest fullback Alex Moreno, who was relentless in his pursuit of the Egyptian before being replaced late on.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot must have suspected that it was not going to be his day when Forest keeper Matz Sels took over late in the first half, scrambling to keep out a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner that almost dipped under the bar, and saving smartly from a Carlos Mac Allister header a minute later.

Selz then almost gifted Liverpool the lead before the break as Diaz ballooned a header up in the air and the goalkeeper almost clawed it into his own net as he tried to collect it, but luckily he was able to recover and avert the danger.

For all the chances they created in the first half, all too often the Liverpool attackers found themselves on different wavelengths, and much of their play lacked their usual fluidity as chances went begging.

Their wastefulness was punished in the 72nd minute as Anthony Elanga found his fellow substitute Hudson-Odoi with a brilliant crossfield ball, and the 23-year-old winger cut inside before curling a tremendous effort past goalkeeper Alisson.

Having convincingly won all of their opening three league games under Arne Slot without conceding a goal, Liverpool looked short of ideas as they sought to come back. A Virgil van Dijk header from a corner that flew over was the closest they came to an equaliser.

Premier League Liverpool

Comments

200 characters

Liverpool slump to shock 1-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,182

IMF deal to be made public: Aurangzeb

2 policemen martyred in bomb blast near Quetta

Gwadar: imported coal-fired project faces axe

India beat Pakistan 2-1 in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Russia, Ukraine swap 206 POWs in UAE-brokered deal

UAE does not plan to re-open F-35 fighter jet talks with US: UAE official

US approves $7.2bn sale of F-35 jets to NATO ally Romania

Iran launches second satellite this year into orbit

Significant cut in fuel prices likely

Read more stories