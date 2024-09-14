AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Guardiola convinced rivals eager for Man City sanctions

AFP Published 14 Sep, 2024 05:12pm

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no doubts that other Premier League clubs are keen for the English champions to be punished for 115 alleged breaches of rules relating to financial regulations.

A long-awaited hearing into charges brought by the Premier League in February 2023 is finally set to get underway on Monday.

City, who have dominated English football since Guardiola’s arrival in 2016, face a hefty points deduction or even expulsion from the league if found guilty on some or all charges.

Javier Tebas, the president of Spain’s La Liga and an outspoken critic of Abu Dhabi-owned City’s financial model, told Spanish media he has spoken to a number of Premier League clubs who want to see sanctions imposed.

Mbappe rejects French league mediation proposal in PSG salary row

“That the Premier League teams want us to be sanctioned, that is for sure,” said Guardiola when asked about Tebas’ comments.

“I know what people are looking for, I know what they are expecting - I know it because I have read it for many years - but I’ve said everyone is innocent until guilt is proven.

“That’s why I say to Mr. Tebas and the Premier League teams wait for the independent panel.

“Justice is there in modern democratic countries, so wait for the decision. It’s not much more complicated than that.

“We believe that we have not done anything wrong, so we go to an independent panel and we are going to wait.”

City face 80 breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018, plus a further 35 of failing to cooperate with a Premier League investigation.

The club stand accused of failing to provide accurate financial information, including revenue from sponsors and salary details of managers and players.

However, City have vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Since a 2008 takeover from Sheikh Mansour, a member of the United Arab Emirates royal family, City have won eight of the last 13 Premier League titles, including a record four consecutive league crowns in the past four seasons.

