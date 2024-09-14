AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 27,180 Increased By 64.2 (0.24%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-09-14

‘Pakistan in the SCO: silent or strategic?’

Published 14 Sep, 2024 06:31am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor titled ‘Pakistan in the SCO: silent or strategic?’ by this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday.

In Tajikistan, China has invested approximately $3 billion in road and power infrastructure projects, while the Khorgos Gateway on the China-Kazakhstan border, a major logistics hub, has seen $2 billion in investments.

Energy and industrial projects in Uzbekistan have attracted about $4 billion, and agricultural cooperation with Kazakhstan has involved around $1.5 billion.

The China-Russia energy cooperation, particularly through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, represents a $55 billion investment, while the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor has seen investments of $15 billion to enhance connectivity and trade.

The dividends of China’s aggressive integration with other SCO members have been immense. Since the formation of the SCO, bilateral trade and investment with its members have significantly expanded.

Trade with Russia reached a record $190 billion in 2022, fueled by energy cooperation and infrastructure investments.

In Central Asia, China’s trade with Kazakhstan surpassed $25 billion. Uzbekistan saw trade grow to around $8 billion, complemented by Chinese investments in agriculture and industrial sectors.

During our discussion, a key factor regarding Pakistan’s inability to fully utilize the SCO forum became clear. Pakistan, with its limited road connectivity, has failed to establish direct road, air, or rail links with other SCO members, especially Central Asian countries (CAC), Belarus, and Russia.

Unlike other SCO countries, which have multiple transportation links, Pakistan’s reliance on the KKH as its only road connection with China makes it vulnerable to disruptions and limits its scope for increasing trade or engaging in regional transportation networks.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan investments SCO Tajikistan Chinese investments China Russia energy cooperation China Kazakhstan border

Comments

200 characters

‘Pakistan in the SCO: silent or strategic?’

‘Suki Kinari Hydropower Project passes Reliability Run Test successfully’

Inflation dip testament to prudent handling of economy: Aurangzeb

‘IMF deal to be made public’

Non-certified receipts: FBR plans imposing heavy fines on big retailers

PM for steps aimed at boosting profitability of SMEs

PM says economic policies moving in the right direction

Significant cut in fuel prices likely

NA panel to sit with GB, AJ&K and KP reps: Gemstones export strategy being designed

CJP and senior puisne judge should amend draft rules: JCP

Governor’s rule: Bilawal speaks his mind

Read more stories