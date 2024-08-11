AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Aug 11, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-08-11

Zardari condemns attack on security forces in Tirah

INP Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:28am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned an attack on security forces in Tirah Valley of District Khyber and expressed his condolences over martyrdom of three Pak Army soldiers.

In a condolence statement on Saturday, the President lauded the sacrifices rendered by the security forces for their motherland while fighting ‘khwarji’ terrorists.

Asif Ali Zardari paid rich tribute to Shaheed Havaldar Inam Gul, Sepoy Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Altaf Khan. Lauded the security forces for their actions against Khwarji terrorists sending terrorists to hell; he also reiterated the resolve of continuing actions against terrorists.

The President said, “Entire nation is standing with its security forces to root out the scourge of terrorism.”

He prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls in Jannah and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

President Zardari also wished early recovery of the security personnel injured in the clash.

Asif Ali Zardari Pak Army Tirah Valley

