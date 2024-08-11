24-year-old lieutenant succumbs to injuries in Tirah Valley attack: ISPR

A 24-year-old lieutenant embraced martyrdom after he was injured in an exchange of fire with militants in Tirah Valley of Khyber District earlier this week, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

“On August 11, 2024, Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik (age: 24 years, resident of District Attock) embraced Shahadat at Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

On August 9, the statement added, fire exchange took place between security forces and “Khawarij” (terrorists) at three different locations in Tirah Valley.

Four terrorists were killed while three soldiers; Havildar Inam Gul, Sepoy Muhammad Imran, and Sepoy Iltaf Khan having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

Zardari condemns attack on security forces in Tirah

“At one of the locations in Bagh, Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, leading his troops from the front, fought bravely and sent four Khawarij to hell.

“However, during intense fire exchange, the officer got critically injured and was under treatment at CMH Peshawar. Today he succumbed to injuries and embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR said.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”