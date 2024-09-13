AGL 35.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.14%)
China’s defence minister asks major countries to take lead in safeguarding global security

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 11:39am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

China’s defence minister said on Friday that China would enhance military ties with its neighbours, saying major countries had to take a lead in safeguarding global security.

In a wide-ranging speech to China’s annual military diplomacy forum in Beijing, Dong Jun made a pitch to the Global South, taking several veiled swipes at perceived Western interference.

“Major countries must take the lead in safeguarding global security, abandon a zero-sum mindset and refrain from bullying the small and the weak,” Dong said. In a multipolar world, “no one can afford to be an outsider or onlooker”, he added.

“Countries no matter big or small, developed or developing, should have an equal right to participate in international affairs and voice their needs, and uphold their legitimate rights and interests,” Dong said.

Dong’s remarks come as communications ease between the US and Chinese militaries despite roiling tensions over the South China Sea, Taiwan and Washington’s concerns at Beijing’s close relationship with Russia.

Dong made his remarks to representatives from 90 countries and international organisations at the tightly choreographed three-day forum, which ends on Saturday.

Dong said China would boost military ties with regional countries and “deepen and expand military relations with developing countries across the board.”

He said that to solve regional tensions, regional countries should “seek strength through unity and rely on themselves for their own peace”.

Russian defence official says US is trying to contain Russia and China, TASS reports

“We should put down arrogance and prejudice, never interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, never violate other countries’ rights and interests,” Dong said. The US is represented by Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defence for China, Taiwan and Mongolia.

Although some regional states have sent defence ministers to the forum, Western countries generally send lower-level delegations, preferring the long-standing annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore to discuss key security issues.

China is eager to promote itself as a responsible player in global conflicts, despite being entangled in long-simmering territorial spats in East Asia. This year’s forum is themed “Promoting Peace for a Shared Future”.

Dong is responsible for China’s military diplomacy but is not part of the Central Military Commission, China’s core command body. An admiral in China’s navy, he was appointed in December after an anti-corruption purge in the army’s top ranks.

China Russia Ukraine Taiwan South China Sea China defence minister Dong Jun

