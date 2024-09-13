Russian defence official says US is trying to contain Russia and China, TASS reports

The United States is carrying out the policy of containment with regards to both Russia and China, the TASS news agency cited Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin as saying at a security conference in China.

Long-range arms OK would put NATO at ‘war with Russia’: Putin

Fomin said Moscow and Beijing supported the creation of a just, multipolar world order based on equality and mutual respect, while the West was preparing for wars in Asia by setting up new security blocs in the region.