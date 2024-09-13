Renewing foreign relationships

Pakistan and the United States have a multifaceted historic relationship marked by noteworthy cooperation across various domains, including trade and commerce, defence, education, infrastructure, and information technology. In the realm of trade and commerce, Pakistan has actively engaged with the US to bolster economic ties, with efforts to enhance bilateral trade agreements and market access for Pakistani goods, contributing to a dynamic economic partnership.

Defence cooperation is another cornerstone of Pak-US relationship, where Pakistan has played a crucial role as an ally in counterterrorism efforts and regional security, facilitating joint operations and sharing intelligence that boost strategic stability. In education, Pakistan has benefited from numerous US-sponsored programmes, including scholarships and academic exchanges, which foster capacity building and skill development among Pakistani students and professionals.

The educational collaboration has also led to partnerships between universities in both the countries, enriching academic and research endeavors. Infrastructure development has seen substantial contributions from USAID and investments, aimed at improving Pakistan’s transport networks, energy sector, and urban infrastructure, helping to promote sustainable economic growth and inclusive development. The information technology sector has also experienced a growing synergy between Pakistan and the US with collaborative ventures in software development, cybersecurity, and technological innovation, critically important for progress in this field.

Collectively, these areas of cooperation underscore a comprehensive and evolving partnership, reflecting a mutual commitment to addressing shared challenges. Through these diverse engagements, the Pak-US relationship continues to evolve, reinforcing strategic alliance and contributing to the broader goals of regional and global stability. Despite the complexities in bilateral relations, US foreign assistance data highlights substantial support extended to Pakistan across various sectors. In 2023 alone, the US provided substantial assistance, including $1,982,632 for Emergency Food Assistance, demonstrating a commitment to addressing urgent humanitarian needs. Additionally, Pakistan benefited from $7,973,242 in USAID Pay and Benefits, which supports development projects and personnel.

The Power Sector Improvement Activity (PSIA) received $7,500,000 to advance energy sector enhancements, while the Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) was allocated $7,079,322 to bolster academic institutions. The fight against polio saw substantial support with $6,800,000 allocated for Polio Immunization Funding. Furthermore, emergency response efforts were bolstered by a $5,900,000 contribution to UNICEF’s 2023 Refugee Response Plan (RRP). This comprehensive support highlights US commitment to Pakistan’s development and welfare, reflecting a strategic partnership that extends beyond geopolitical tensions.

In addition to the above, Pakistan received significant support in 2023 from various US programmes and contributions. $5,000,000 was allocated through the 2023 United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). Pakistan RRP Contribution is specifically aimed at aiding three million Afghan refugees and 1.2 million host community members within Pakistan. This funding is designed to enhance health facilities, improve mapping of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) response services, and conduct awareness sessions on Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) and GBV. Moreover, the US provided $5,000,000 under the Integrated Health Systems Strengthening and Service Delivery Activity (IHSS-SD) to address Pandemic Influenza and other emerging health threats.

For flood-affected populations, Pakistan received humanitarian aid totaling $4,615,385, focusing on health, protection, and nutrition. Additionally, a $4,545,964 PIO grant was given to the UNDP for the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Reforms Support Activity. This grant supports the implementation of Government of Pakistan’s FATA reforms agenda, facilitating essential reforms and development initiatives in FATA. These contributions reflect the US ongoing commitment to Pakistan’s development, health, and humanitarian needs, demonstrating a broad and supportive engagement despite broader geopolitical challenges.

The US has provided substantial assistance to Pakistan, totaling $158,844,611 since 2001, while it has consistently stood by the US as a trusted ally, navigating complex geopolitical landscapes and demonstrating unwavering commitment. Pakistan’s cooperation has been vital in several areas, including facilitating US military operations in Afghanistan, granting access to crucial airbases, and offering essential logistical support.

Particularly noteworthy is Pakistan’s role in intelligence sharing, which has been instrumental in disrupting terrorist networks. However, this partnership has come at a heavy cost for Pakistan, with over 80,000 lives lost due to militant violence and economic losses exceeding $150 billion. These sacrifices encompass not only financial and human costs but also substantial socio-political impacts. Despite these profound challenges, Pakistan has continuously supported the US in vital operations, such as the raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound, and has contributed to peacekeeping efforts in volatile regions. This enduring partnership shows Pakistan’s strong commitment and resilience as a key ally, reinforcing its strategic importance in US foreign policy and global security.

Despite a history of strong bonds and exceptional cooperation between the US and Pakistan, the relationship between the two nations in recent years has been lukewarm. Both countries seem to have made no serious efforts to address and resolve the prevailing mistrust that is hindering progress towards normalisation and deeper engagement.

The current coalition government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has yet not demonstrated a proactive approach in bridging the gap between Islamabad and Washington. Particularly, our 39th Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, since assuming office, has yet to make a visit to the US. He has been struggling to secure an invitation from the State Department for a visit by the Pakistani Prime Minister. This lack of high-level diplomatic engagement reflects a broader failure to address and ameliorate misunderstandings between the two countries.

Similarly, the foreign minister’s efforts to engage the European Union (EU)—a basic market for Pakistani exports—have also been ineffective. The absence of substantial progress in this area reaffirms a broader issue of inadequate diplomatic outreach and policy formulation.

Moreover, Pakistan’s grievances with Gulf countries, which are critical for economic and labour relations, remain unresolved due to the lack of a proactive foreign policy.

The current state of Pakistan’s foreign relations underlines a pressing need for a more dynamic and strategic approach to diplomacy. Effective engagement with key international partners, including the US, the EU, and Gulf states, is important for addressing these grievances and improving our global standing. Without concerted efforts and robust dialogue, the potential for restoring and enhancing these vital relationships remains limited.

Pakistan must take measured steps to normalize relations with the US, the EU, and Gulf countries to foster a more stable and prosperous future. To improve ties with the US, Pakistan should prioritize high-level diplomatic engagements, facilitate visits by senior officials, and address mutual concerns transparently.

Pakistan needs to focus on strengthening trade relations with the EU, overcome trade barriers and actively pursue dialogue to enhance economic cooperation.

Similarly, resolving grievances with Gulf countries through constructive negotiations will be the key for reinforcing economic and labour relations. Additionally, it is necessary for Pakistan to engage its neighbours, particularly India, to address and resolve longstanding issues. Both countries should initiate constructive dialogue and efforts toward peaceful conflict resolution to enhance regional stability and open new opportunities for economic collaboration.

As the fifth most populous country in the world, Pakistan’s economic progress heavily relies on strong, cooperative relationships with international partners.

Achieving sustainable development and realizing its full potential necessitates sound international relations and cooperation. Without such partnerships, Pakistan’s ability to advance economically and secure its place in the global community will remain constrained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024