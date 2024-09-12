‘Chup Tazia’: road closure, traffic diversion plan in Karachi for Friday

The Karachi Traffic Police has issued the plan for road closures and traffic diversions in the city for the processions of ‘Chup Tazia’ to be taken out on Friday, September 13.

According to the press release shared by the Police on X, a procession will start from Nishtar Park and end at Noor Bagh Musaafir Khana, Moosa Lane.

The procession will follow the following route:

Nishtar Park, Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Shah Khorasan, M. A. Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Capri, Saddar Dawakhana, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, M. A. Jinnah Road, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Mahabat Khanji Road, Atma Ram Pritam Das Road, Moosa Lane, Noor Bagh Musaafir Khana.

Road diversions for District Central:

All vehicular traffic coming from Nazimabad side will be diverted to Nishtar Road towards Garden road.

Traffic coming from Liaquatabad side will be diverted to Martin Road toward the central prison and on the other side towards Lasbela.

The Karachi Traffic Police also issued the plan for another procession of ‘Chup Tazia’ to be taken out on Friday, September 13, which will start from Rizvia Society, Golimar, Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 1 and lead to Najaf Imam Bargah Martin Road.