Gold price per tola jumps Rs1,300, hits Rs261,700 in Pakistan

After successive declines, gold prices in Pakistan jumped on Tuesday in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs1,300, clocking in at Rs261,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs224,365 after it registered an increase of Rs1,114, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price declined by Rs1,100 to settle Rs260,400.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold surged on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,500 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $10 during the day.

Silver prices registered a gain of Rs50 to settle at Rs2,900 per tola.

Last month, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan.