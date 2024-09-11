AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
Mauricio Pochettino named new US men’s coach

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 11:54am

Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has been named new coach of the United States men’s team, US Soccer announced on Tuesday.

Pochettino, who parted ways with Premier League side Chelsea in May after one season in charge, will take the reins of the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States.

The Argentine, a former Paris St Germain and Tottenham Hotspur manager, said his decision to join US soccer was not just about football, but about the journey the country was on and he could not pass up the opportunity.

“The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here - those are the things that inspired me,” he said in a statement.

“I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of.”

US Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker said Pochettino was a “serial winner with a deep passion for developing players”.

“His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad. We are thrilled to have Mauricio on board as we embark on this exciting journey to achieve success on the global stage.”

The US have been without a permanent coach since a humiliating early exit from the Copa America on home soil in July led to the sacking of Gregg Berhalter after his second stint as head coach.

The 51-year-old boss was first appointed in 2018 and led the Americans to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup, but just weeks later found himself embroiled in a bitter public row with one of the team’s brightest emerging talents, Gio Reyna.

Mauricio Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient

US Soccer’s search for a new coach when Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022 included names such as Canada coach Jesse Marsch, but they ultimately rehired Berhalter in June last year with the full support of the players.

However, it proved unsuccessful as the US failed to progress beyond the group stages of the Copa America after a shock 2-1 defeat to Panama and a crushing 1-0 loss to Uruguay.

Pochettino will take over after Mikey Varas, who has been appointed interim coach, oversaw friendlies against Canada last Saturday and New Zealand on Tuesday.

The US drew 1-1 with New Zealand in Cincinnati after Christian Pulisic’s goal was cancelled out by Ben Waine’s late equaliser.

The US will next play friendlies against Panama on Oct. 12 and Mexico three days later.

