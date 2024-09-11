AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (9.32%)
AIRLINK 139.30 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.66%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.92%)
DCL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
DFML 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.85%)
DGKC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.58%)
FCCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFBL 45.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HUBC 150.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.71%)
OGDC 135.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.62%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
TPLP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.96%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.75%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,388 Increased By 23.2 (0.28%)
BR30 27,057 Increased By 141.8 (0.53%)
KSE100 79,432 Increased By 145.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 25,094 Increased By 20.4 (0.08%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-11

LHC reinstates Lt-Gen Munir Afsar as Nadra chairman

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reinstated Lieutenant General Munir Afsar, as chairman National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The bench on an intra court appeal of the federal government issued notice to the respondent and suspended the decision of a single bench that declared the appointment of Lt Gen Munir Afsar as NADRA chairman null and void.

A citizen, Ashba Kamran had approached the LHC against the appointment of in-service army officer as chairman Nadra.

She contended that the caretaker government approved the appointment of a serving army officer by amending the Nadra Ordinance.

The petitioner argued that the caretaker government was not mandated to take decision on permanent policy matters and requested the court to remove the respondent from the office.

Earlier, a law officer argued that the single bench’s decision was not in accordance with the law.

He said the petitioner’s request was limited only to the extent of the notification issued by the caretaker government.

He also contended that the federal government is competent to undertake rule-making exercise under the mandate of Section 44 of the Nadra Ordinance, 2000, which included the power to amend the rules.

He maintained that the appointment of the chairman had been made under rule-7A of the Nadra rules, 2020 and when discretion is exercised, there is no requirement of issuing a public advertisement or to undertake competitive recruitment process.

He, therefore, asked the court to annul the single-member bench’s verdict.

The court after hearing the law officer suspended the order of a single bench and sought reply from the respondent.

On October 2, last year Lieutenant General Munir Afsar was appointed as the new Chairman Nadra.

The appointment was made after the then chairman Nadra Tariq Malik decided to step down from the post following his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Lahore High Court nadra Nadra chairman Lieutenant General Munir Afsar

Comments

200 characters

LHC reinstates Lt-Gen Munir Afsar as Nadra chairman

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories