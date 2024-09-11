AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (8.75%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-11

Briefing by Dr Bharath on polio campaign: ‘286,000 workers to make door-to-door visits across country’

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Coordinator on National Health Services and Regulations Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Tuesday, reiterating the government’s commitment to make Pakistan polio free has said that countrywide 286,000 polio workers will visit door to door to administer polio vaccine to 30 million children.

Bharath said this during his visit to the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) for Polio as part of a briefing on the ongoing polio campaign. He said the health authorities along with other relevant department were fully engaged anti-polio drive and “we are committed to eradicate polio from Pakistan”.

Dr Bharath noted the crucial role of 286,000 polio workers who will go door to door to administer the vaccine during the campaign. “Our frontline polio workers are the real heroes in this battle,” he said and added the drive aims at vaccinating 30 million children across 115 districts of the country.

The session highlighted the critical measures being taken to ensure that no child under the age of five is left unvaccinated during the current campaign. While showing serious concern about an increase in polio cases, he urged all the relevant departments to outline the comprehensive strategy developed to combat polio, particularly from the high-risk districts and union councils.

He called upon parents to ensure their children receive the polio drops, reminding them that the fight against polio cannot be won without their cooperation. “For the safe future of your children, please support the polio eradication teams,” he urged, speaking on the moral and religious duty to eliminate the disease.

Furthermore, Dr Bharath appealed to parents, civil society, media, religious scholars, and community leaders to play their vital roles in this campaign. “The eradication of polio is not just a health issue; it is our religious and ethical responsibility,” he maintained. “We are working urgently, in collaboration with both federal and provincial authorities, to ensure a polio-free future for our children,” he concluded.

Ayesha Raza Farooq, the prime minister’s focal person for polio, was also present at the briefing.

The meeting was informed that this year since June 8th, a total of 17 polio cases have been detected, the first polio virus case was reported in Quetta while the latest wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case has been reported in Islamabad. In August 2024, Pakistan has reported seven poliovirus cases. This year, 12 out of 17 poliovirus cases have been detected in Balochistan, three in Sindh province, one wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in Punjab while no poliovirus case was reported in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

In Balochistan, eight out of 12 poliovirus cases are reported in Pashtun-dominated districts bordering Afghanistan as five cases were reported in district Qilla Abdullah, one in Chaman, one in district Zhob, one in Killa Saifullah, while one poliovirus case each was reported in Dera Bugti, Quetta Jhal Magsi and Kharan districts of the province.

In Sindh, one poliovirus case each was registered in Shikarpur, Karachi, Kemari, and Hyderabad districts. One poliovirus case was reported in district Chakwal of Punjab province.

According to official data, in 2019, Pakistan reported a total of 147 poliovirus cases across 43 districts of the country, of which, 93 cases in 14 districts of KPK, 30 cases in 18 districts of Sindh, 12 cases in six districts of Balochistan and 12 cases in five districts of Punjab. In 2020, Pakistan reported a total of 84 poliovirus cases, of which, 26 in Balochistan, 22 in KPK, 22 in Sindh and 14 in Punjab. In 2021, only one poliovirus case was reported in District Qilla Abdullah of Balochistan province. In 2022, Pakistan reported a total of 20 poliovirus cases all in KPK province. In 2023, total six poliovirus cases were traced, of which, four in KPK and two in Karachi.

polio Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath

