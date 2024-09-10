National Men's Under-19 tournaments to begin today

LAHORE: The National Men’s Under-19 three-day Championship and One-Day Cup are set to begin today. Each round of the three-day games will be followed by the One-Day games. As such, a total of 98 matches each will be played over a 61-day period.

As many as 18 teams of 16 regions will participate in the tournament, whose one-day final will be held on 22nd October and the three-day final from November 6-9. Venues of the final will be announced in due course, a PCB spokesman, said.

The 18 regional teams will be equally divided into three groups with the matches to be played on a single-league basis till October 12.

The next phase will include one-day matches between three group toppers on a single-league from October 16-22, followed by three-day matches between the group toppers again on a single-league basis from 25th October to 9th November.

Peshawar will defend the three-day title, while Karachi Whites are the reigning one-day champions.

It may be noted that the squads have been selected following the Regional Inter-District U-19 Tournament from 23rd May to 10th June in which 104 district sides had participated.

The National Men’s U-19 Championship and Cup is expected to provide the budding and emerging teenagers to prove their mettle and stake a claim in the Pakistan U-19 team for the upcoming tri-nation 50-over series in November in UAE, which will be followed by the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2024.

Group-A is comprised of FATA, Islamabad, Karachi Whites, Larkana, Multan and Quetta regions while Group-B is consisted of Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Karachi Blues, Lahore Blues and Rawalpindi regions. Group-C is included Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Dera Murad Jamali, Hyderabad, Lahore Whites, Peshawar and Sialkot regions.

