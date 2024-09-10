Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-09-10

National Men's Under-19 tournaments to begin today

Each round of...
Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:32am

LAHORE: The National Men’s Under-19 three-day Championship and One-Day Cup are set to begin today. Each round of the three-day games will be followed by the One-Day games. As such, a total of 98 matches each will be played over a 61-day period.

As many as 18 teams of 16 regions will participate in the tournament, whose one-day final will be held on 22nd October and the three-day final from November 6-9. Venues of the final will be announced in due course, a PCB spokesman, said.

The 18 regional teams will be equally divided into three groups with the matches to be played on a single-league basis till October 12.

The next phase will include one-day matches between three group toppers on a single-league from October 16-22, followed by three-day matches between the group toppers again on a single-league basis from 25th October to 9th November.

Peshawar will defend the three-day title, while Karachi Whites are the reigning one-day champions.

It may be noted that the squads have been selected following the Regional Inter-District U-19 Tournament from 23rd May to 10th June in which 104 district sides had participated.

The National Men’s U-19 Championship and Cup is expected to provide the budding and emerging teenagers to prove their mettle and stake a claim in the Pakistan U-19 team for the upcoming tri-nation 50-over series in November in UAE, which will be followed by the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2024.

Group-A is comprised of FATA, Islamabad, Karachi Whites, Larkana, Multan and Quetta regions while Group-B is consisted of Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Karachi Blues, Lahore Blues and Rawalpindi regions. Group-C is included Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Dera Murad Jamali, Hyderabad, Lahore Whites, Peshawar and Sialkot regions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCB National Under 19 Cup National Men Under 19 tournaments

Comments

200 characters

National Men's Under-19 tournaments to begin today

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

Rs20bn Green Sukuk likely in Dec

Senate’s recommendations on ‘illegitimate’ payments to IPPs: PD asked to share implementation status

CJP says not interested in extension

Jurisdiction of NAB over Toshakhana-II case has ended, says court

2022 floods: $10.9bn aid received against $30bn losses

Senate panel told: Non-renewal of LDI licences to impact telecom ecosystem

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

Read more stories