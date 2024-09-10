13 injured in bomb blast in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR: A remote-controlled bomb on a police van in Rustam Bazar of South Waziristan district on Monday injured more than 13 people, according to police.

The injured were shifted to hospital and some of them were in a critical condition. Police started investigation into the incident by cordoning off the crime scene.

Medical Superintendent Dr Hammad Mahmood said the injured included policemen and they were being treated. One of the critically injured victims of the attack has been shifted to Dera Ismail Khan.

Dr Hamad Mahmood told the media that the injured brought to the hospital included both civilians and police personnel. On the other hand, the police sources mentioned the start of the anti-polio campaign in the region from today.

At least two police vehicles were going towards Krikot Road to provide security to the polio workers in the locality, which is when one of the vehicles was targeted in the attack.

