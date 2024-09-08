Karachi: report says over 1,400 people lost their lives in road traffic accidents in 2023

KARACHI: Motorcycles are a common mode of transport in Pakistan, particularly among middle-income families. While they offer convenience and affordability, they also pose significant safety risks, leading to numerous injuries and fatalities.

One of the most effective safety measures is the use of helmets, which can significantly mitigate the severity and impact of accidents.

A recent report revealed that around 500 people are injured in road traffic accidents in Karachi on a daily basis, with 70 percent of the victims being young motorcyclists. More than 1,400 citizens lost their lives and over 18,000 were wounded in road accidents in Karachi in 2023.

While these figures are alarming, the actual number of casualties could be even higher, as many accidents go unreported. Data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) shows that 5,816 people lost their lives and 12,889 suffered injuries from accidents in 2021-22. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported an even higher figure of 28,170 deaths in 2020.

Mehfooz Pakistan, an independent platform that inculcates better attitudes towards practicing safety in everyday life, emphasises that preventing motorcycle accidents requires a multifaceted approach, including safe riding practices, proper maintenance, and awareness from both motorcyclists and other road users.

Road accidents involving motorcycles are common due to factors such as traffic rule violations, poor road conditions, inadequately maintained bikes, and insufficient driver training.

Karachi, as the largest and most densely populated city, often experiences a heavy load of traffic on nearly every artery of the city, resulting in a substantial number of road accidents and compromising road safety.

Helmets are the single most effective safety device for motorcyclists. They are designed to absorb the impact and protect the head from severe injuries during accidents.

Unfortunately, many motorcyclists neglect helmet safety, leading to tragic consequences. It is crucial to emphasise the importance of protective gear, especially helmets, in reducing the severity of such accidents.

While most victims of motorcycle accidents are male, female passengers are also frequently at risk. The number of women riding motorcycles is increasing, but many still rely on their male family members.

A common hazard noted for female passenger’s is their outer garments, such as a dupattas or shawls, becoming entangled in the motorcycle’s chain, injuring both the passenger and the rider. Reports indicate that at least 15 to 20 women are injured every day in Karachi due to such accidents. The lack of helmet use among female passengers further exacerbates the risk of severe accidents.

Many countries have implemented laws mandating the use of helmets for motorcyclists. Promoting a culture of helmet use is essential, and awareness campaigns highlighting the life-saving benefits of helmets can encourage voluntary compliance among riders. Peer influence and community norms also play a significant role in shaping behaviour regarding helmet use.

