AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-08

Malaysian palm oil easier

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2024 02:42am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil booked a weekly loss on Friday, while the market is expecting the Malaysian Palm Oil Board’s (MPOB) data next week.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 16 ringgit, or 0.41%, to close at 3,901 ringgit ($901.34) a metric ton.

The contract has declined 1.91% this week. “The futures seem to be trading in a 3,850-3,950 ringgit range while waiting for the MPOB report next week,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The MPOB is scheduled to release its monthly palm oil data on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are expected to have climbed 7.31% to a six-month high of 1.86 million metric tons at end-August due to lacklustre export demand, a Reuters survey of 14 traders, planters and analysts showed.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.03%, while its palm oil contract was up 0.54%. The Chicago Board of Trade declined 0.39%. Palm oil tracks price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia, the biggest palm oil exporter, plans to lower export duties to improve competitiveness and raise farmers’ income. The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, gained 0.13% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

Oil prices edged up as investors weighed a big US crude inventories withdrawal and a delay to production hikes by OPEC+ producers against mixed US employment data. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil Malaysian ringgit MPOB

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil easier

Reko Diq project: AGP objects to Rs89.55bn GHPL investment in USD

Peaceful protests, public order: President signs bill into law

SCO MMFETA on 12th

Economic planning: Policy board set up

Before removal, employee must be given fair opportunity to respond: SC

Gohar accepts Omar’s resignation

$77.8m ‘Recharge Pakistan’ project being launched on 10th

Electricity arrears: KP to move CCI against deductions at source by MoF

IK files acquittal plea in Al-Qadir Trust scam case

PTI rally today: Khan introduces major changes to party’s organizational structure

Read more stories