Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations: Police directed to implement stringent security measures

KARACHI Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjhar directed Friday the Sindh Police to implement stringent security measures for the Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations, particularly on the 8th to 12th of this Islamic month.

The directives include heightened security for Na’at gatherings, Zikr sessions, sermons, assemblies, and processions, including central processions and meeting points.

Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar emphasized the need for an exceptional security plan at the district, and zone levels. He instructed that technical sweeps and clearances of processional routes and assembly areas be completed at least 24 hours in advance while bomb disposal units and uniformed police should be stationed at these locations.

The Home Minister also mandated that surveys of surrounding buildings be conducted and tenants’ details at local police stations be recorded. Continuous communication between police control centres and field units, along with advanced intelligence collection and sharing, is required. Sindh Home Minister instructed that all police personnel and additional forces should be tasked with ensuring the protection of processions, gatherings, Masajids, imambargahs, and public spaces.

