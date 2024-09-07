MTBA asks ATIR chairman to transfer urgent cases back to Multan Bench

ISLAMABAD: The Multan Tax Bar Association (MTBA) has formally requested the chairman of the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) to transfer urgent cases back to the Multan Bench, following its resumption of operations.

The matter is of significant importance regarding the functioning of the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) Multan Bench.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman, the General Secretary of the Multan Tax Bar Association, Muhammad Imran Ghazi, expressed concern over several urgent matters that were temporarily shifted to the ATIR Lahore Bench during the two-month non-functionality of the Multan Bench.

Multan Bench was non-functional for the past two months, during which urgent matters along with main appeals were temporarily transferred to the ATIR Lahore Bench as an interim arrangement.

He highlighted that despite the Multan Bench becoming operational on September 2, 2024, several urgent cases remain pending at the Lahore Bench, causing undue stress for applicants seeking relief and stays against coercive measures.

The Tax Bar Association has urged the ATIR chairman to take immediate action to ensure that these cases are transferred back to the Multan Bench for timely hearings, noting the critical importance of addressing these cases without further delay. The letter emphasized that the return of these files to their home jurisdiction is essential for applicants to obtain the relief they are seeking.

The Multan Tax Bar Association has placed its trust in the chairman’s commitment to ensuring efficient judicial proceedings, requesting his intervention in facilitating the swift transfer of these matters.

