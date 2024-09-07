AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-07

Sharjeel pays tributes to armed forces

Press Release Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon paid tribute to the courage, bravery, and selfless sacrifices of the armed forces and martyrs on the occasion of Pakistan Defence Day. He stated that September 6 is a day of national unity, and we must come together in solidarity to address the challenges facing the nation.

In his message on the occasion of Defence Day, Sharjeel Memon, said that September 6 is not just a date; it symbolizes resistance, national unity, and unwavering spirit. On this day, our forces stood as an unbreakable wall against the enemy’s ambitions.

He stated that our martyrs sacrificed their lives not only to protect the borders but also to uphold national sovereignty and dignity. The sacrifices of the martyrs serve as a beacon for the entire nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

