Markets Print 2024-09-07

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 06, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 06, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 78,897.73
High:                      79,254.25
Low:                       78,917.29
Net Change:                    34.39
Volume (000):                141,866
Value (000):               6,059,862
Makt Cap (000)         2,454,847,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,789.18
NET CH                     (+) 50.77
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,622.34
NET CH                     (+) 52.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,970.00
NET CH                     (+) 33.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,676.10
NET CH                     (+) 26.88
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,207.13
NET CH                      (-) 7.74
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,001.89
NET CH                      (-) 7.18
------------------------------------
As on:            06- September-2024
====================================

