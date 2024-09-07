Markets Print 2024-09-07
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 06, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 06, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,897.73
High: 79,254.25
Low: 78,917.29
Net Change: 34.39
Volume (000): 141,866
Value (000): 6,059,862
Makt Cap (000) 2,454,847,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,789.18
NET CH (+) 50.77
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,622.34
NET CH (+) 52.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,970.00
NET CH (+) 33.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,676.10
NET CH (+) 26.88
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,207.13
NET CH (-) 7.74
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,001.89
NET CH (-) 7.18
------------------------------------
As on: 06- September-2024
====================================
