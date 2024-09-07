KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 06, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,897.73 High: 79,254.25 Low: 78,917.29 Net Change: 34.39 Volume (000): 141,866 Value (000): 6,059,862 Makt Cap (000) 2,454,847,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,789.18 NET CH (+) 50.77 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,622.34 NET CH (+) 52.91 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,970.00 NET CH (+) 33.07 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,676.10 NET CH (+) 26.88 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,207.13 NET CH (-) 7.74 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,001.89 NET CH (-) 7.18 ------------------------------------ As on: 06- September-2024 ====================================

