Supplements Print 2024-09-07

Secure Pakistan, Strong Pakistan: Defence & Martyrs Day

*** General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee** Defence Day is a...
Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

*** General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee**

Defence Day is a reminder of the immense courage and sacrifices demonstrated by our brave soldiers. Observed on 6th September, this day marks a pivotal moment in our history when the nation stood united to defeat the aggressive advances of a numerically superior adversary. It is not only a tribute to the valour and sacrifices of our Shuhada and Ghazis but also a reaffirmation of our unwavering resolve to protect our homeland.

Compared to 1965, Pakistan today stands as a more formidable and resilient nation, a fact recognized globally. The unity between the Pakistan Armed Forces and people of Pakistan has been instrumental in overcoming numerous challenges and thwarting threats from adversaries. This steadfast unity, considered as an extremely sacrosanct gift, has remained crucial in maintaining national security and stability.

Despite these achievements, Pakistan continues to face a range of complex internal and external challenges. Efforts by our enemy to disrupt our socio-political and socio-cultural fabric through extremism and terrorism have been significant. However, with the support of nation and divine guidance, Pakistan Armed Forces have effectively countered these threats, contributing to both domestic and regional peace and stability.

On this day, we must also remember the plight of the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who have endured decades of injustice and brutality. Kashmir issue remains a crucial and unresolved facet of the sub-continent’s history. Lasting peace in the region hinges on addressing this issue in line with the aspirations of Kashmiri people and relevant resolutions of the United Nations.

Let us renew our pledge that by emulating the bravery and commitment of our Shuhadas and Ghazis we will leave no stone unturned in the defence of our motherland and we will always work towards making Pakistan a great country.

May Allah Almighty be our protector and guide.

Armed Forces of Pakistan Zindabad.

Defence & Martyrs Day General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

