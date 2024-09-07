Secure Pakistan, Strong Pakistan: Defence & Martyrs Day

*** General Syed Asim Munir, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M), Chief of Army Staff**

6th September holds prominent significance in our national and military history as the defence day of Pakistan, Our Army, Navy and Air Force along with the nation fought with an adversary many times greater in size and numbers on this historical day and turned its nefarious designs to dust.

The courage, valor and professionalism displayed by our Armed forces will not only be written in golden words but will also be a beacon of light for our future generations. The spirit of unity and solidarity displayed in the September war is an emblem of pride for our nation and its Armed Forces. Filled with the same spirit, our Armed Forces are protecting the borders of our beloved country.

We salute the brave officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland. The light of freedom is lit by the blood of these martyrs. Allah Almighty states in Surah Al Baqarah Ayah no 154: “And do not say of those who are killed in the way of Allah that they are dead; they are alive but you do not perceive it.”

This Ayah signifies the high standing and grace of Almighty on martyrs. “Eeman, Taqwa and Jahad fee Sabeel Allah" is not only our distinctive motto but also our greatest weapon against the enemy. Pakistan Army is a determined and professionally equipped force fully capable of safeguarding our country. Every officer and soldier is fulfilling his duty of protecting Pakistan with the spirit of September in his heart.

The valor and courage with which our nation and its Armed Forces have fought the menace of terrorism is unparalleled. No army has been so successfully able to control the monster of terrorism. The steadfast resolve displayed by our security forces and law enforcement agencies in dealing with internal as well as external threats, deserves much applause. And it is due to these efforts and sacrifices rendered, that Pakistan is safe from instability.

Digital Terrorism and 5th Generation Warfare have surfaced as new challenges. Digital Terrorism is a more dangerous and complex phenomenon in comparison with conventional terrorism. The collaboration of enemies of the state and hostile foreign agencies has increased its complexity and dangers manifold.

You are assured that despite this fact, we will overcome this threat with national solidarity and utmost dedication. The world is cognizant of the fact that the resolve of the Pakistani nation and its Armed Forces is unassailable. Nobody has the ability to weaken our resolve of a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

We seek cordial relations with all our neighboring states. However, despite our desire for regional harmony, we are determined to defend our country at all times and all costs. The defence and sanctity of our beloved country is divine for us and we stand resolute and diligent to effectively respond to any kind of aggression against our beloved motherland.

The world must understand that peace in the region is directly linked to the peaceful resolution of the still unsolved dispute of Kashmir and it can only be solved by fulfilling the right of self determination of the Kashmiri people in accordance with the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.

The resolve displayed by our Kashmiri brethren in the face of aggression and violation of human rights by Indian security forces deserves appreciation. Meanwhile, violence and aggression by Israel in Gaza is a stigma on the world conscience. Pakistan will continue to raise its voice in support of Palestinians, and will continue to condemn this brutality.

In the end, I once again salute all the Martyrs and Ghazis. The nation continues to enjoy the gift of freedom due to their sacrifices. We revere the sacrifices of our martyrs, and are fully capable of defending the sanctity of the sacrifices of these martyrs and their kin, and will continue to do so.

Let's renew our pledge of remaining united for the security, progress and development of our beloved country. Putting our differences aside, let us display exemplary unity and brotherhood. No power on earth can harm us if we remain united.

Pak Fauj Zindabad

Pakistan Paindabad

