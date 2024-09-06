Amir Zamir nominated member of PEC Governing Body

LAHORE: The Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives has nominated Engineer Amir Zamir Ahmed Khan as a member of the Governing Body of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for a three-year term, effective 2024-2027.

According to the details a formal notification has been issued by the PEC, confirming Engineer Amir Zamir Khan's appointment. He will represent the Planning Commission in the PEC, bringing his wealth of experience to the role.

Engineer Amir Zamir Khan currently serves as Head of the Monitoring and Evaluation Wing at the Planning Commission. His impressive resume boasts extensive experience in WAPDA, NTDC, and PEPCO.

In addition to his new role, Engineer Amir Zamir Khan is Secretary General of the Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP) and holds membership in various international engineering organizations.

