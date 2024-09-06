AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-06

Senate passes ‘Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill’ amid uproar

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate, Thursday, passed four bills including the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill 2024, a law that attracted strong backlash from the opposition legislators who alleged that the legislation aimed to stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from holding public gatherings, the upcoming Islamabad Jalsa, in particular.

The house witnessed turbulence after the treasury side sought leave to present the bill following its passage by the relevant Senate panel.

Allegedly, the bill provides sweeping powers to district administration officials related to official permissions for public gatherings in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). The bill provides that no “assembly” shall take place without prior permission of the district magistrate.

“Whoever having been convicted by a court in Pakistan of an offence punishable under this act with imprisonment for a term of three years or more shall for every subsequent offence be liable to imprisonment for a term that may extend to ten years,” the legislation notes.

The bill provides that the “event coordinator” of an “assembly” shall apply in writing to the district magistrate not later than seven days of the intended date of the assembly.

“Provided that if the application is not filed earlier than seven days of the intended date of the assembly, the district magistrate may decline the permission if event coordinator fails to provide justifiable and reasonable grounds for late filing of the application,” reads the legislative draft.

The bill says that the district magistrate, before granting permission, shall examine the prevailing law and order situation and obtain security clearance reports from law enforcement agencies.

The legislation empowers the government to designate any specific area in ICT as red zone or high-security zone to bar “all types of assemblies in that area.”

The district magistrate, according to the bill, is authorised to ban any assembly within the ICT if it “poses a risk to national security or public safety.”

An officer-in-charge of a police station, on the instruction of the district magistrate, may command any assembly likely to disturb the public peace to disperse, according to the bill.

Saleem Mandviwalla from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Samina Mumtaz Zehri from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Irfan Siddiqui from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Faisal Sabzwari from Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Umer Farooq from Awami National Party (ANP) are the joint movers of the bill.

Taking the floor, Siddiqui urged Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani to allow presentation of the bill, saying, it aims to facilitate public gatherings at the designated places, he said.

Law Minister Azam Tarar said the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill 2024 aims to ensure that the public order is not disturbed by the public gatherings.

“This bill will cost you dearly,” remarked Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz, addressing the treasury side.

“The only purpose of this bill is to sabotage PTI’s public gathering,” he said, referring to upcoming Jalsa scheduled on Sunday in Sangjani, Islamabad.

PTI Parliamentary Leader in Senate Ali Zafar also said that the government, in the garb of legislation, was trying to stop PTI from holding the Jalsa.

The house finally passed the bill with a majority vote.

Zafar lambasted Mohsin Naqvi for Pakistan cricket team debacle, and demanded his resignation as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief.

The house also passed three government bills; the Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024, Apostille Bill 2024 and Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Bill 2024.

The Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 provides for the Privatisation Appellate Tribunal to hear cases related to privatisation.

The Apostille Bill 2024 aims to “simplify the authentication process of public documents to be used abroad” for overseas Pakistanis.

The Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Bill 2024 aims at establishing Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal to hear cases related to electronic crimes.

Earlier, the house witnessed intense exchange of harsh words coupled with profanities between PPP’s Shahadat Awan and PTI’s Saifullah Abro. The chairman Senate suspended the Senate proceedings for a few minutes, and summoned the two senators in his chamber where the matter was resolved. When the house proceedings resumed, Awan and Abro shook hands and embraced each other. The Senate was adjourned till Friday (Sept 6).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SENATE Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill

Comments

200 characters

Senate passes ‘Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill’ amid uproar

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

Aurangzeb explains steps to stabilise economy

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs69.9trn

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Pakistan has responded positively to BD’s gestures: FO

Read more stories