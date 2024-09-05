Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,000, hits Rs262,100 in Pakistan

After declining in the previous two sessions, gold prices in Pakistan rose on Wednesday in line with an increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs2,000, clocking in at Rs262,100.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs224,708 after it registered an increase of Rs1,714, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price declined by Rs1,400 at Rs260,100.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold surged on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,503 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $22 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,900 per tola.

Last month, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan.