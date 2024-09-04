Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, in line with decrease in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola lost Rs1,400 , clocking in at Rs260,100.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs222,994 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,200, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price declined by Rs1,000 at Rs261,500.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold reduced on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,481 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $17 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices also declined by Rs50 at Rs2,900 per tola.

Last month, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan.