1,000 farming experts will be sent to China for training

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that under the direction of the Prime Minister 1,000 farming experts will be sent to China for training in agricultural sector.

Chairing a meeting flanked by Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain in Islamabad on Wednesday, the minister said that $11 million would be spent on their training. The minister said this step will lay the foundation of “green revolution” in the country as they will learn the modern methods of agriculture in China.

Iqbal said unfortunately, Pakistan imported agricultural products of around 10 billion dollars annually due to low yield per acre.

