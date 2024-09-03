AGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.25%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 01:07pm

After remaining stable in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Tuesday, in line with decrease in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola lost Rs1,000 , clocking in at Rs261,500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs224,194 after it registered a decrease of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price remained unchanged at Rs262,500.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold reduced on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,498 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $5 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices stood stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

Last month, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan.

