Indian PM Modi to start 2-day Singapore visit on Wednesday

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 11:24am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SINGAPORE: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong during a two-day visit to the city-state starting on Wednesday, Singapore’s government said.

Modi will also meet Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former Prime Ministers Lee Hsien Loong and Goh Chok Tong during the trip, his fifth to Singapore and first since 2018.

Modi urges early resolution of Ukraine conflict in call with Russia’s Putin

He will also participate in a business roundtable with local business leaders and meet semiconductor players.

Modi will be accompanied by Indian government officials including the Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor.

