Modi urges early resolution of Ukraine conflict in call with Russia’s Putin

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2024 04:48pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi backs an early, peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, he said on Tuesday in comments to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone call after a visit to Ukraine.

Modi’s visit to Kyiv last week, the first by an Indian prime minister in Ukraine’s modern history, came at a volatile point in the war launched in February 2022 by Moscow, a large supplier of weapons to India since the days of the Soviet Union.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the partnership between their countries, Modi said, although the Kremlin gave no details, except for saying they spoke by phone.

“Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Modi said in a post on X, describing the conversation.

Modi’s Ukraine visit followed one in July to Russia, during which he embraced Putin on the same day that a deadly Russian missile strike hit a children’s hospital.

That visit angered Ukraine and the U.S. State Department said it had raised concerns with India about ties with Russia.

In Kyiv, Indian PM urges Zelenskiy to sit down for talks with Russia

In recent years, Washington has looked to woo New Delhi as a way to counter China’s growing regional influence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he told Modi he would support India hosting a second peace summit as Kyiv hopes to find a host among countries in the global south.

But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has ruled out talks after Ukraine launched its incursion into Russia’s Kursk region on Aug. 6.

With its traditionally close economic and defence ties to Moscow, India has refrained from criticising Russia over the invasion, while stepping up purchases of its oil to record levels, justifying the move on grounds of national interest.

Ukraine has pitched for New Delhi to help rebuild its economy, inviting investment from Indian companies at a January business summit in India.

On Monday, Modi also spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden about his Ukraine visit.

Narendra Modi India Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Indian PM Narendra Modi

