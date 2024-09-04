AGL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 143.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.67%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DCL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.53%)
DFML 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
DGKC 79.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
FFBL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.51%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUBC 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.41%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
KOSM 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.45%)
MLCF 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.29%)
NBP 57.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.37%)
OGDC 137.68 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (2.67%)
PAEL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.58%)
PPL 113.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.94%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
PTC 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.92%)
SEARL 57.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.26%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.68%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 51.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.18%)
UNITY 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.26%)
BR100 8,347 Increased By 68.7 (0.83%)
BR30 26,992 Increased By 295 (1.11%)
KSE100 78,805 Increased By 449 (0.57%)
KSE30 24,984 Increased By 165.5 (0.67%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields slide in step with US peers; jobs report in focus

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 10:31am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields declined on Wednesday as US Treasury yields fell, while investors weighed the outlook for the world’s largest economy ahead of Friday’s non-farm payrolls.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down 3.5 basis points at 0.885% as of 0430 GMT, reversing its rise over the previous two days, while 10-year JGB futures rose 0.38 yen to 144.79 yen.

US Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after data signalled activity in the manufacturing sector remains soft.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 3.83% in Asia trading hours on Wednesday.

The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing PMI rose to 47.2 in August, up from an eight-month low of 46.8 in July.

But the reading remained below 50 for the fifth straight month, indicating a contraction. Global markets remain sensitive to US growth indicators, after a weak jobs report last month sparked market stress over imminent recession risks.

A US recession would have global impact, leaving investors waiting for more clarity on its outlook.

“Given the current uncertainty about the future, it’s unclear whether Japan’s additional interest rate hikes will proceed smoothly,” said Makoto Suzuki, senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

Confidence that the US economy is heading for a soft landing could generate more speculation in the bond market about the Bank of Japan’s next rate hike, which most economists and market players believe will come in either December or January, he said.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

For now though, it’s hard to trade in either direction, Suzuki said.

The biggest test this week will come on Friday when US non-farm payrolls for August will be released.

Elsewhere on the curve, the 20-year JGB yield and 30-year JGB yield both slid 3.5 bps to 1.69% and 2.06%, respectively.

On the short end, the two-year JGB yield ticked down 1 bps to 0.375%, while the five-year yield fell 2.5 bps to 0.505%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields slide in step with US peers; jobs report in focus

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Read more stories