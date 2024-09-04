AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-04

Finance minister meets with Global CEO of FLSmidth

Press Release Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with Mikko Keto, the Global CEO of FLSmidth, a leading global provider of engineering and equipment for the mining and cement industries, said a press release.

The meeting was also attended by Jakob Linulf, Ambassador of Denmark, alongside senior officials from FLSmidth and the Finance Division.

During the meeting, the finance minister emphasized Pakistan's strategic shift towards an export-led growth model aimed at ensuring sustainable economic development across various sectors. He also highlighted the government's ongoing efforts in the form of comprehensive reforms in the energy and power sectors, privatization of state-owned enterprises, and restructuring of the tax system and public expenditure.

Senator Aurangzeb underscored the government's commitment to facilitating private sector-led growth, with the state focusing on creating a business-friendly environment.

“We are determined to pursue our change agenda despite resistance from those favoring the status quo. The private sector must lead the way, and our role is to ensure maximum facilitation,” he added.

Mikko Keto, the Global CEO of FLSmidth, expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the Government of Pakistan and shared insights into the company's growing presence in the country. He highlighted FLSmidth’s increased investment in Pakistan’s mining sector, which has led to enhanced local value addition, increased taxation contributions, and the creation of employment opportunities for locals.

“We have a comprehensive understanding of the mining potential in Pakistan, and we are keen to explore further investment opportunities through local partnerships and collaborations,” stated Keto.

The finance minister assured the delegation of Pakistan's dedication to providing a favorable and conducive investment climate for foreign investors.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing a strong commitment to strengthening the economic ties between Pakistan and Denmark, particularly in the mining and cement industries, which hold significant potential for growth and development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Muhammad Aurangzeb FLSmidth Mikko Keto

Comments

200 characters

Finance minister meets with Global CEO of FLSmidth

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Surplus of HSD stock: PSO asked to re-evaluate HSD quantities contracted with Kuwait Petroleum Company

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories