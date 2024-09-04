AGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
AIRLINK 143.61 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.61%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.31%)
DCL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4%)
DFML 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.84%)
DGKC 79.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
FFBL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.49%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUBC 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.88%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.17%)
KOSM 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.54%)
MLCF 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.29%)
NBP 57.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.24%)
OGDC 137.70 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.68%)
PAEL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.41%)
PPL 113.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.53%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.68%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
TREET 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.79%)
BR100 8,346 Increased By 67.5 (0.82%)
BR30 26,999 Increased By 301.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 78,833 Increased By 476.7 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,992 Increased By 173.2 (0.7%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-09-04

Twelve migrants die trying to cross Channel to UK

AFP Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 08:03am

BOULOGNE-SUR-MER (France): At least 12 migrants died off the northern French coast on Tuesday trying to cross the Channel to England in the deadliest such disaster this year, the French government said, as a major rescue operation was underway.

Announcing the death toll on X, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also said that two migrants were still missing.

Several were wounded after their boat carrying dozens ran into trouble off Wimereux, a town some five kilometres (three miles) from Boulogne-sur-Mer on the French coast.

Darmanin said he was travelling to the area of the disaster to meet with officials. “All government services are mobilised to find the missing people and treat the injured,” he said.

Emergency services were out in force and supplying urgent medical assistance, French maritime authorities said.

Many of the migrants were in a critical state. A source close to the investigation said the dead included three minors.

Crew on a French government-operated ship, the Minck, were the first to become aware of the emergency and to respond, naval officer Etienne Baggio told AFP.

French navy helicopters, fishing boats and military vessels are being mobilised for the operation, which is still ongoing, he said.

It is the deadliest such disaster this year which has already seen 25 people die in migrant crossings, up from the 2023 death toll of 12.

England migrants French government migrants died

Comments

200 characters

Twelve migrants die trying to cross Channel to UK

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Read more stories