Gold prices decline

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Thursday saw a fall after the global bullion value declined below $ 2,500 an ounce, traders said.

At the midweek trade, gold prices went down by Rs 1,000 to Rs 261,500 per tola and Rs 857 to Rs 224,194 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold bullion prices fell by $ 4 to reach $ 2,498 per ounce with silver selling at over $ 28 per ounce, traders cited.

The domestic silver prices remained steady at Rs 2,950 per tola and Rs 2,529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

