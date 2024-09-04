KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 03, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,356.32 High: 78,644.96 Low: 78,250.9 Net Change: 73.02 Volume (000): 99,478 Value (000): 4,905,342 Makt Cap (000) 2,441,448,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,583.79 NET CH (+) 357.27 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,397.93 NET CH (+) 76.86 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,733.84 NET CH (-) 135.32 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,718.85 NET CH (+) 45.31 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,162.67 NET CH (+) 45.76 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,963.29 NET CH (+) 1.38 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-September-2024 ====================================

