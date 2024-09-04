Markets Print 2024-09-04
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 03, 2024). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 03, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,356.32
High: 78,644.96
Low: 78,250.9
Net Change: 73.02
Volume (000): 99,478
Value (000): 4,905,342
Makt Cap (000) 2,441,448,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,583.79
NET CH (+) 357.27
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,397.93
NET CH (+) 76.86
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,733.84
NET CH (-) 135.32
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,718.85
NET CH (+) 45.31
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,162.67
NET CH (+) 45.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,963.29
NET CH (+) 1.38
------------------------------------
As on: 03-September-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments