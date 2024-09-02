Gold unchanged at Rs262,500 per tola in Pakistan

Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Web Desk Published 02 Sep, 2024 02:17pm

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Monday, in line with the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola held steady at Rs262,500.

Meanwhile, the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs225,051, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices increased by Rs1,000 per tola.

The international rate of gold remained unchanged on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,503 per ounce (with a premium of $20) during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained steady at Rs2,950 per tola.

Last month, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan.

