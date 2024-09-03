AGL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.14%)
China says it will start anti-dumping probe into canola imports from Canada

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2024 10:44am

BEIJING: China plans to start an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday, a retaliatory move after Ottawa moved to impose a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles and tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

“China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the discriminatory unilateral restrictive measures taken by Canada against its imports from China despite the opposition and dissuasion of many parties,” a ministry spokesperson said, according to a statement.

China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate interests of its companies, the spokesperson said. China will also initiate an anti-dumping investigation into some Canadian chemical products, the spokesperson added.

ICE canola futures weaken

China intends to resort to the World Trade Organization dispute settlement mechanism for Canada’s relevant practices, the spokesperson said.

