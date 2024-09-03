PCB Chairman urges early upgradation of Qadhafi Stadium

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi has asked the authorities concerned to ensure completion of the upgradation of Lahore’s Qadhafi Stadium at the earliest.

Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Gaddafi stadium. He visited different sections, including its basement where he inspected the quality of the construction of a water tank and steel fixing.

Later, the PCB chairman also chaired a meeting at the FWO camp office and directed the NESPAK to finish drawings as early as possible and hand these over to the FWO. FWO project director gave a briefing regarding progress on the project of upgradation of Gaddafi stadium. Naqvi emphasized the need for completion of project within given time frame.

PCB’s director infrastructure, senior general manager infrastructure, NESPAK and FWO officials were present on the occasion.

