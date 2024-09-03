Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 280,671 tonnse of cargo comprising 182,605 tonnse of import cargo and 98,066 tonnse of export cargo during last 48 hour ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 182,605 comprised of 95,185 tonnse of Containerized Cargo, 4,768 tonnse of Bulk Cargo, 4,906 tonnse of Dap&77,746 tonnse of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 98,066 comprised of 76,958 tonnse of Containerized Cargo, 404 tonnse of Bulk Cargo, 18,904 tonnse of Clinkers&1,800 tonnse of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 08 ships namely, X-Press Phonenix, Kai Xuan 11, Mol Presence, Yateeka, Knidos, Grace, Mt Shalamar Seaspan Oceania berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Cma Cgm Columba, X-Press Pisces, Zhong Chang Xin Sheng & Spil Kartini sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Southern Robin and Bateleur was expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 161,278 comprising 155,747 tonnes imports cargo and 5,531 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port.

There are 06 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them a bulk cargo carrier DSI Pyxis and another ship Meratus Jayawijaya carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT and QICT on Monday, 2nd September-2024, while another container ship Northern Jamboreeis due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024