Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-03

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2024 06:27am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 280,671 tonnse of cargo comprising 182,605 tonnse of import cargo and 98,066 tonnse of export cargo during last 48 hour ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 182,605 comprised of 95,185 tonnse of Containerized Cargo, 4,768 tonnse of Bulk Cargo, 4,906 tonnse of Dap&77,746 tonnse of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 98,066 comprised of 76,958 tonnse of Containerized Cargo, 404 tonnse of Bulk Cargo, 18,904 tonnse of Clinkers&1,800 tonnse of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 08 ships namely, X-Press Phonenix, Kai Xuan 11, Mol Presence, Yateeka, Knidos, Grace, Mt Shalamar Seaspan Oceania berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Cma Cgm Columba, X-Press Pisces, Zhong Chang Xin Sheng & Spil Kartini sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Southern Robin and Bateleur was expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 161,278 comprising 155,747 tonnes imports cargo and 5,531 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port.

There are 06 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them a bulk cargo carrier DSI Pyxis and another ship Meratus Jayawijaya carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT and QICT on Monday, 2nd September-2024, while another container ship Northern Jamboreeis due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

NA passes four bills amid opposition’s protest

Oct 1 to mark Pak-UAE JMC session in 11 years: Inter-ministerial meeting gets update on future strategy

PM expresses satisfaction

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

GST relief on scrap: Steel industry urges FBR to implement policy decision

APTMA urges SBP’s MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Progress of Balochistan PSDP projects reviewed

Parliament Lodges: Speaker suggests outsourcing of maintenance

Read more stories