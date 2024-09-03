Markets Print 2024-09-03
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 02, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.97 279.75 AED 75.85 76.16
EURO 307.15 308.52 SAR 74.10 74.36
GBP 365.23 366.55 INTERBANK 278.50 278.60
JPY 1.88 1.93
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments