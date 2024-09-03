Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2024 06:27am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 02, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               278.97   279.75    AED                75.85     76.16
EURO                307.15   308.52    SAR                74.10     74.36
GBP                 365.23   366.55    INTERBANK         278.50    278.60
JPY                                                        1.88      1.93
=========================================================================

