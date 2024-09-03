KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 02, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,283.30 High: 79,014.69 Low: 78,240.37 Net Change: 204.92 Volume (000): 121,324 Value (000): 7,773,907 Makt Cap (000) 2,442,698,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,226.52 NET CH (-) 371.30 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,321.07 NET CH (-) 22.13 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,869.16 NET CH (-) 171.67 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,673.54 NET CH (+) 174.07 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,116.91 NET CH (+) 22.72 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,961.91 NET CH (-) 85.87 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-September-2024 ====================================

