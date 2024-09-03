Markets Print 2024-09-03
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 02, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,283.30
High: 79,014.69
Low: 78,240.37
Net Change: 204.92
Volume (000): 121,324
Value (000): 7,773,907
Makt Cap (000) 2,442,698,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,226.52
NET CH (-) 371.30
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,321.07
NET CH (-) 22.13
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,869.16
NET CH (-) 171.67
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,673.54
NET CH (+) 174.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,116.91
NET CH (+) 22.72
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,961.91
NET CH (-) 85.87
------------------------------------
As on: 02-September-2024
====================================
