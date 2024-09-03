Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 02, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 78,283.30
High:                      79,014.69
Low:                       78,240.37
Net Change:                   204.92
Volume (000):                121,324
Value (000):               7,773,907
Makt Cap (000)         2,442,698,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,226.52
NET CH                    (-) 371.30
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,321.07
NET CH                     (-) 22.13
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,869.16
NET CH                    (-) 171.67
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,673.54
NET CH                    (+) 174.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,116.91
NET CH                     (+) 22.72
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,961.91
NET CH                     (-) 85.87
------------------------------------
As on:             02-September-2024
====================================

