Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 31 Aug, 2024 01:33pm

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday, despite a decrease in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs1,000, clocking in at Rs262,500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs225,051 after it registered an increase of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price clocked in at Rs261,500 after it lost Rs2,200.

On the other hand, the international rate of gold declined on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,503 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $13 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.

Last week, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan.

