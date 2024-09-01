AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
KPT takes precautionary steps to deal with ‘Asna’ challenge

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2024 02:46am

KARACHI: In view of the cyclone warning issued by the meteorological department, KPT took proactive measures to ensure safe operations and minimize potential risks to ships, cargo, and personnel.

As the cyclone brought wind gusts of 25-30kts and deep depression from August 30th afternoon, the KPT Safety Department closely monitored the cyclone’s track and associated effects through meteorological broadcasts from relevant authorities.

In accordance with port standard operating procedures, ships at berth were advised to take extra precautions, including passing extra mooring lines and keeping engines ready for immediate evacuation if required. Ships at anchorage were cautioned to exercise vigilance as per international, local, and company safety management systems.

Tugs were placed on standby mode, ready to respond to any emergency. When wind speeds consistently exceeded 25kts, pilots were stationed at the Harbour Master’s office to address any emergencies, and ship maneuvering operations were suspended at 2000hrs.

The KPT is continuing to track Cyclone Asna’s movement and resumed ship movements at 0200hrs after the wind force reduced to less than 25kts consistently.

The Karachi Port Trust prioritizes safety and takes all necessary measures to protect lives, vessels, and cargo and will continue to monitor weather conditions to ensure safe and efficient port operations.

