Punjab Governor, Kaira discuss party affairs

LAHORE: Senior leader of People’s Party, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday met with Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here at Governor ‘sHouse and discussed the current political situation of the country and the province. The strategy to strengthen the party’s position in the province and improve the quality of governance was also discussed.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said that national security and stability is related to democracy. He said that political stability is vital to boost the economy of the country.

He said that there is a need for unity and joint efforts to deal with the challenges faced by the country. He said that the doors of Governor’s House are open for representatives of all political parties. He further said that promotion of higher education in remote areas of the country is his priority.

Senior leader of PPP Qamar Zaman Kaira said that PPP has always talked about reconciliation in the larger interest of the country. He said that Pakistan People’s Party is committed to play positive role for political stability of the country.

