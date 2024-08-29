AGL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 29 Aug, 2024 12:51pm

After hitting record highs in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday, despite an increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola lost Rs2,200, clocking in at Rs261,500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs224,194 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,886, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price clocked in at Rs263,700 after it accumulated Rs1,700.

On the other hand, the international rate of gold gained on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,516 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $4 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.

