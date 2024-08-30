AGL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.98%)
AIRLINK 148.01 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.68%)
BOP 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 8.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 51.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.6%)
MLCF 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
NBP 61.01 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (6.16%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.78%)
PAEL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
PPL 111.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
SEARL 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.41%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 41.77 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.94%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.98%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.23%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,367 Increased By 42.8 (0.51%)
BR30 26,747 Increased By 28.8 (0.11%)
KSE100 78,858 Increased By 508 (0.65%)
KSE30 25,038 Increased By 152.8 (0.61%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Strong winds cause damage in Karachi as potential cyclonic storm likely to emerge along Sindh coastline

  • Officials warn against 'unnecessary movement' as widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms expected
BR Web Desk Published August 30, 2024 Updated August 30, 2024 02:55pm
Image updated as of 1400PST
Image updated as of 1400PST

A woman was killed in Karachi on Friday with heavy rains and strong winds causing ifrastructure damage as the port city braced for a potential cyclone that had developed over the Rann of Kutch in India and which was 200km east/southeast of Karachi.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) alert issued earlier in the day, the deep depression (a very strong low-pressure area) was poised to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) this afternoon/ evening.

“The system is likely to keep moving further west/southwestwards in northeast Arabian Sea along Sindh coast”.

“Under its influence, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy and isolated extremely heavy falls likely in Karachi division, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, T.M Khan, T.A Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu & Shaheed Benazirabad districts till 31 August,” the PMD said.

Cyclone likely to form over Arabian Sea today

Heavy rains and stormy winds also began in the afternoon and Rescue 1122 officials said some incidents of damage had been reported.

“Trees have fallen in three separate areas,” Rescue 1122 stated.

At the stadium road in Karachi, one woman died after a tree fell on her, according to Rescue 1122.

The Met office had said that heavy rains may create water logging/rain inundation in low lying areas of Sindh-Makran coast while sea conditions are likely to remain rough/very rough with squally winds 50-60 Km/hour gusting 70Km/hour.

“Fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture into sea till 31 August and those of Balochistan till 1st September.”

Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi had earlier ordered that all public and private schools in the city be closed on Friday (today) due to the anticipated heavy rain.

The decision was made after consultation with the Met Office and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), according to a statement issued by the Karachi Commissioner.

Thousands evacuated as cyclone builds off India and Pakistan’s coast

Parts of Karachi received 147 mm (5.79 inches) of rain overnight, the local weather office said, while the city’s mayor, Murtaza Wahab, in a post on X, asked residents to avoid “unnecessary movement”.

The formation of a cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea in August was a rare occurrence, the Indian Express newspaper reported, saying the last such storm was in 1964.

cyclone PMD Heavy rains in Karachi

Comments

200 characters

Strong winds cause damage in Karachi as potential cyclonic storm likely to emerge along Sindh coastline

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Some reduction in fuel prices likely

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Rain washes out opening day of Pakistan-Bangladesh second Test

With Hasina gone in Bangladesh, a rival family tastes power

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Read more stories